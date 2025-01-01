Menu
The 2025 Toyota Tundra Limited TRD Off Road combines rugged capability with refined comfort. It is powered by a twin-turbo V6 engine generating 389?hp and 479?lb-ft of torque, capable of towing up to 12,000?lbs. Off-road features include TRD-tuned suspension, skid plates, Multi-Terrain Select, Crawl Control, and a locking rear differential. The exterior is distinguished by matte-black Method wheels and blacked-out trim. Inside, premium materials complement a 14-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Toyota Safety Sense 2.5 provides advanced driver-assistance, while a durable sheet-molded composite bed resists dents and corrosion. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

2025 Toyota Tundra

8,227 KM

Details Description Features

$92,849

+ taxes & licensing
2025 Toyota Tundra

4X4 Tundra CrewMax Limited

13110557

2025 Toyota Tundra

4X4 Tundra CrewMax Limited

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

$92,849

+ taxes & licensing

Used
8,227KM
VIN 5TFWA5DB8SX300508

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Wind Chill Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 8,227 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

PREMIUM PAINT
Limited TRD Off Road

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-XXXX

604-531-2916

$92,849

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2025 Toyota Tundra