2025 Volkswagen Jetta
GLI Autobahn
$42,888
+ taxes & licensing
549 KM
VIN 3VW2T7BU2SM063543
Exterior Colour Blue
Interior Colour Red
Body Style Sedan
Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
Doors 4-door

Fully Inspected Rebuilt Title CARFAX Report Available

Each vehicle is well-maintained, fully detailed, and comes with a clean title and a comprehensive CARFAX report for your peace of mind. Quality you can trustonly at LGN Auto Clearance Center. We give best value for your trade!

NOTE: This vehicle has rebuilt status!!!

Flexible Auto Financing for All Credit Types

At LGN Auto Clearance Center, we believe everyone deserves a second chance. Thats why we offer a range of financing options for all credit situationswhether you have excellent credit, poor credit, or no credit history at all. Our finance specialists work with trusted lenders to help you secure affordable monthly payments, low interest rates, and quick approvals. First-time buyers and self-employed customers are welcome! Start your easy pre-approval process today and drive away in the vehicle you deserve.

Disclosure:
$795 DOC
$1495 FINANCE FEE
$995 PREP FEE
DISPLAYED FEATURES CAN SOMETIMES VARY, PLEASE CONSULT TO THE OFFICE FOR THE ACCURATE FEATURES.

Company Info:
AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER
16144 84 AVE
Surrey, BC, V4N0V9
Phone: (604) 401-5454
Email: FINANCE@AUTOCLEARANCECENTER.CA

WARRANTY
Please note that your extended warranty purchase is an additional cost above the purchase price of your new vehicle. You may have the option to include the cost of your warranty purchase into your vehicle financing or you may pay for it separately. Please, ask us about our extended warranty products

HOURS OF OPERATION
Monday 10 AM - 7:30 PM
Tuesday 10 AM - 7:30 PM
Wednesday 10 AM - 7:30 PM
Thursday 10 AM - 7:30 PM
Friday 10 AM - 7:30 PM
Saturday 10 AM - 7:30 PM
Sunday 11:30 AM - 5:30 PM

https://www.autoclearancecenter.ca/inventory

2025 Volkswagen Jetta

549 KM

Details Description Features

$42,888

+ taxes & licensing
2025 Volkswagen Jetta

GLI Autobahn

12715821

2025 Volkswagen Jetta

GLI Autobahn

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

604-401-5454

$42,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
549KM
VIN 3VW2T7BU2SM063543

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 549 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Emergency interior trunk release
Safety brake pedal system
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Trip Odometer
Compass
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Cargo Area Light
Air filtration

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Seating

Upholstery: Leather

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
Drive mode selector

Exterior

Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside

Additional Features

digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Active suspension
speed sensitive volume control
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel trim: leather
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Total speakers: 8
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Spare wheel type: steel
Suspension control: electronic
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Subwoofer: 1
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Front seat type: sport bucket
Hill holder control
Power windows: lockout button
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Automatic hazard warning lights
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Limited slip differential: front
Daytime running lights: LED
Painted brake calipers
Rearview monitor: in dash
Battery: maintenance-free
Tuned suspension: sport
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Digital Sound Processing
Alternator: 140 amps
Power windows: safety reverse
Ambient lighting: color-adjustable
Power door locks: auto-locking
Foot pedal trim: stainless steel
Shift knob trim: aluminum
Cross traffic alert: rear
Lane deviation sensors
Locking differential: front
Dash trim: leatherette
Door trim: leatherette
Window defogger: rear
Door sill trim: illuminated scuff plate
Footwell lights: color-adjustable
Watts: 400
Premium brand: Beats
Infotainment screen size: 8 in.
Customizable instrument cluster
Wireless charging station: front
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Adaptive stop and go cruise control: semi-automatic
Autonomous lane guidance: lane centering
Gesture infotainment controls
Lane keeping assist with blind spot integration
GROUND EFFECTS/LOWER SPOILERS
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Instrument cluster screen size: 10.25 in.
Wi-Fi: hotspot
Wheels: aluminum alloy with painted accents
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Floor mats: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Cupholders: front / rear
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Emergency locking retractors: front / rear
Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated / with read function
Antenna type: diversity / mast
Crumple zones: front / rear
Driver seat: heated / ventilated
Passenger seat: heated / ventilated
Side mirrors: heated / integrated turn signals
Front wipers: rain sensing / speed sensitive / variable intermittent
Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release
Armrests: rear center folding with pass-thru / rear center with cupholders
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / paddle shifter / phone / voice control
Radio: AM/FM / HD radio / touch screen display / voice operated
Smartphone integration: wireless Android Auto / wireless Apple CarPlay
Storage: door pockets / sunglasses holder
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning / pedestrian detection / visual warning
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping / one-touch open/close / power glass / remotely operated / sliding sunshade / tilt/slide
Automatic emergency braking: front / front pedestrian / rear
Smart device app function: engine start / horn/light operation / lock operation / maintenance scheduling / maintenance status / security event/collision alert / vehicle location
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power / reverse gear tilt
Power outlet(s): 12V front / USB-C front
Gauge: boost / tachometer
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure / low washer fluid / maintenance due
Hands-free phone call integration: voice operated
Front headrests: 2 / adjustable
Rear headrests: 3 / adjustable
Headlights: auto delay off / auto high beam dimmer / auto on/off / LED
Impact sensor: alert system / door unlock / fuel cut-off / post-collision safety system
Passenger seat manual adjustments: 4 / reclining
Driver seat power adjustments: 8 / height / lumbar / reclining
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / iPod/iPhone / USB
Connected in-car apps: Amazon Alexa / app marketplace integration / Google POIs / Google search
Smart device app compatibility: Amazon Alexa / Car-Net
Memorized settings: 3 driver / climate control / driver seat / side mirrors
Grille color: accent / black
Infotainment: MIB3
Rear seat folding: one-touch fold flat / split
Upholstery accents: contrast stitching / perforated / two-tone

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

604-401-5454

$42,888

+ taxes & licensing>

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

604-401-5454

2025 Volkswagen Jetta