<p>At <strong>White Rock Volkswagen</strong>, you can have full confidence in your pre-owned vehicle purchase. Each vehicle comes with: </p><p><strong>Full Mechanical Inspection </strong></p><p><strong>Full Tank of Gas </strong></p><p><strong>CarFax History Report </strong></p><p><strong>Professional Detail </strong></p><p><strong>30 Day Exchange Period </strong></p><p><strong>Powertrain Warranty</strong></p><p>We also offer industry leading trade-in values! Contact our team to see how quick and easy your purchase can be. </p>

2025 Volkswagen Taos

303 KM

+ taxes & licensing
Highline *PREMIUM LEATHER INTERIOR*PANORAMIC SUNROOF*LOW KILOMETERS*

13184072

Highline *PREMIUM LEATHER INTERIOR*PANORAMIC SUNROOF*LOW KILOMETERS*

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

778-736-0334

+ taxes & licensing

Used
303KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VV4C7B2XSM027322

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # VW2121
  • Mileage 303 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

White Rock Volkswagen

778-736-0334

