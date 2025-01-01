$54,990+ tax & licensing
2025 Volvo EX30
Single Motor Extended Range RWD Ultra
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
604-588-6088
$54,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal White Metallic
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 1,886 KM
Vehicle Description
2025 Volvo EX30 Ultra Single Motor Extended Range | Crystal White
Boldly minimalist, lightning quick, and brilliantly efficient the 2025 Volvo EX30 Ultra in Crystal White is Volvos most compact and advanced fully electric SUV to date. With Scandinavian design, intuitive tech, and impressive range, its everything you need for modern city driving and beyond.
Key Features:
Single Motor Extended Range (RWD) Delivers 268 hp, 343 lb-ft of torque, and up to 442 km of estimated range (based on NRCan)
Crystal White Exterior with Ultra Trim Features upscale materials, pixel LED headlights, 19" wheels, and a panoramic glass roof
Google Built-In Includes Google Maps, Google Assistant, and Google Play, all voice-controlled with over-the-air updates
12.3" Center Display Centralized interface for navigation, media, climate, and vehicle controls
Harman Kardon Premium Sound System Immersive audio with a unique soundbar design
Pilot Assist & Adaptive Cruise Control Semi-autonomous driving assistance for safer, stress-free travel
Hands-Free Power Tailgate Convenient access to rear cargo
Eco-Conscious Interior Options Made with sustainable materials, including recycled and renewable textiles
DC Fast Charging 10% to 80% in around 26.5 minutes
Compact yet refined, the 2025 Volvo EX30 Ultra in Crystal White brings high-end EV innovation into a small footprint perfect for drivers who want luxury, range, and cutting-edge design. Now available at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey.Price does not include $595 documentation, $695 used car finance placement fee or taxes. D#30601
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Volvo of Surrey
