Menu
Account
Sign In
2025 Volvo EX30 Ultra Single Motor Extended Range | Crystal White Boldly minimalist, lightning quick, and brilliantly efficient the 2025 Volvo EX30 Ultra in Crystal White is Volvos most compact and advanced fully electric SUV to date. With Scandinavian design, intuitive tech, and impressive range, its everything you need for modern city driving and beyond. Key Features: Single Motor Extended Range (RWD) Delivers 268 hp, 343 lb-ft of torque, and up to 442 km of estimated range (based on NRCan) Crystal White Exterior with Ultra Trim Features upscale materials, pixel LED headlights, 19" wheels, and a panoramic glass roof Google Built-In Includes Google Maps, Google Assistant, and Google Play, all voice-controlled with over-the-air updates 12.3" Center Display Centralized interface for navigation, media, climate, and vehicle controls Harman Kardon Premium Sound System Immersive audio with a unique soundbar design Pilot Assist & Adaptive Cruise Control Semi-autonomous driving assistance for safer, stress-free travel Hands-Free Power Tailgate Convenient access to rear cargo Eco-Conscious Interior Options Made with sustainable materials, including recycled and renewable textiles DC Fast Charging 10% to 80% in around 26.5 minutes Compact yet refined, the 2025 Volvo EX30 Ultra in Crystal White brings high-end EV innovation into a small footprint perfect for drivers who want luxury, range, and cutting-edge design. Now available at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey.Price does not include $595 documentation, $695 used car finance placement fee or taxes. D#30601

2025 Volvo EX30

1,886 KM

Details Description

$54,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2025 Volvo EX30

Single Motor Extended Range RWD Ultra

Watch This Vehicle
12490314

2025 Volvo EX30

Single Motor Extended Range RWD Ultra

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

604-588-6088

Contact Seller
Volvo Certified Pre-Owned

Volvo Certified Pre-Owned

Because you're taking home a CPO Volvo, you can rest assured with the knowledge that your Volvo has with an enhanced warranty period and a demanding 130-Point Volvo Certified Inspection.

$54,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
1,886KM
VIN YV4EL3YL2SS109156

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal White Metallic
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 1,886 KM

Vehicle Description

2025 Volvo EX30 Ultra Single Motor Extended Range | Crystal White

Boldly minimalist, lightning quick, and brilliantly efficient the 2025 Volvo EX30 Ultra in Crystal White is Volvos most compact and advanced fully electric SUV to date. With Scandinavian design, intuitive tech, and impressive range, its everything you need for modern city driving and beyond.

Key Features:
Single Motor Extended Range (RWD) Delivers 268 hp, 343 lb-ft of torque, and up to 442 km of estimated range (based on NRCan)
Crystal White Exterior with Ultra Trim Features upscale materials, pixel LED headlights, 19" wheels, and a panoramic glass roof
Google Built-In Includes Google Maps, Google Assistant, and Google Play, all voice-controlled with over-the-air updates
12.3" Center Display Centralized interface for navigation, media, climate, and vehicle controls
Harman Kardon Premium Sound System Immersive audio with a unique soundbar design
Pilot Assist & Adaptive Cruise Control Semi-autonomous driving assistance for safer, stress-free travel
Hands-Free Power Tailgate Convenient access to rear cargo
Eco-Conscious Interior Options Made with sustainable materials, including recycled and renewable textiles
DC Fast Charging 10% to 80% in around 26.5 minutes

Compact yet refined, the 2025 Volvo EX30 Ultra in Crystal White brings high-end EV innovation into a small footprint perfect for drivers who want luxury, range, and cutting-edge design. Now available at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey.Price does not include $595 documentation, $695 used car finance placement fee or taxes. D#30601

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

Used 2015 Hyundai Elantra 4dr Sdn Auto Sport Appearance, 1 Owner No Accident for sale in Port Coquitlam, BC
2015 Hyundai Elantra 4dr Sdn Auto Sport Appearance, 1 Owner No Accident 77,819 KM $12,990 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Lexus RX 350 AWD 4dr for sale in Port Coquitlam, BC
2010 Lexus RX 350 AWD 4dr 175,904 KM $14,990 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Toyota Corolla 4DR SDN AUTO CE for sale in Port Coquitlam, BC
2011 Toyota Corolla 4DR SDN AUTO CE 147,818 KM $10,990 + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Volvo of Surrey

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

Call Dealer

604-588-XXXX

(click to show)

604-588-6088

Alternate Numbers
1-877-213-5474
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$54,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

604-588-6088

2025 Volvo EX30