Certified by Volvo: 2025 Volvo XC40 B5 Plus Dark Vapour Grey Sophistication with Unlimited Confidence This Certified by Volvo 2025 XC40 B5 Plus Dark in Vapour Grey Metallic is the perfect combination of modern Scandinavian design, intelligent performance, and long-term peace of mind. Backed by Volvos industry-leading Certified program, its a premium pre-owned SUV you can trust. Certified by Volvo Benefits: 5-Year Unlimited Kilometre Warranty from the original in-service date 170+ Point Comprehensive Inspection CARFAX Canada Vehicle History Report No Deductible on Covered Repairs 24/7 Roadside Assistance Special Volvo Canada Financing Rates Available Key Features: B5 Mild Hybrid Engine 2.0L turbocharged with 48V support for smooth, efficient performance All-Wheel Drive Confident handling in all weather conditions Plus Dark Theme Gloss black grille, window trim, and roof rails for a sportier look Charcoal Leatherette Interior Clean, durable, and modern Heated Front & Rear Seats + Heated Steering Wheel Warmth where it counts Panoramic Sunroof Adds space and natural light to every drive 9" Touchscreen with Google Built-In Includes Google Maps, Assistant, and Play 12.3" Digital Driver Display Fully digital, customizable instrumentation Power Tailgate with Hands-Free Operation Easy loading and unloading Blind Spot Monitoring & Cross Traffic Alert Extra awareness in tight spaces Compact, confident, and certified for the road ahead this 2025 Volvo XC40 B5 Plus Dark delivers luxury, practicality, and long-term peace of mind. ?? Available now at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey contact us today to book your test drive or explore financing options. Price does not include $595 documentation, $695 used car finance placement fee or taxes. D#30601

2025 Volvo XC40

23,863 KM

Details Description

$47,990

+ tax & licensing
2025 Volvo XC40

B5 AWD Plus Dark Theme

12565142

2025 Volvo XC40

B5 AWD Plus Dark Theme

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

604-588-6088

Volvo Certified Pre-Owned

Volvo Certified Pre-Owned

Because you're taking home a CPO Volvo, you can rest assured with the knowledge that your Volvo has with an enhanced warranty period and a demanding 130-Point Volvo Certified Inspection.

$47,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
23,863KM
VIN YV4L12UC5S2465789

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Vapour Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 23,863 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified by Volvo: 2025 Volvo XC40 B5 Plus Dark Vapour Grey Sophistication with Unlimited Confidence

This Certified by Volvo 2025 XC40 B5 Plus Dark in Vapour Grey Metallic is the perfect combination of modern Scandinavian design, intelligent performance, and long-term peace of mind. Backed by Volvos industry-leading Certified program, its a premium pre-owned SUV you can trust.

Certified by Volvo Benefits:
5-Year Unlimited Kilometre Warranty from the original in-service date
170+ Point Comprehensive Inspection
CARFAX Canada Vehicle History Report
No Deductible on Covered Repairs
24/7 Roadside Assistance
Special Volvo Canada Financing Rates Available

Key Features:
B5 Mild Hybrid Engine 2.0L turbocharged with 48V support for smooth, efficient performance
All-Wheel Drive Confident handling in all weather conditions
Plus Dark Theme Gloss black grille, window trim, and roof rails for a sportier look
Charcoal Leatherette Interior Clean, durable, and modern
Heated Front & Rear Seats + Heated Steering Wheel Warmth where it counts
Panoramic Sunroof Adds space and natural light to every drive
9" Touchscreen with Google Built-In Includes Google Maps, Assistant, and Play
12.3" Digital Driver Display Fully digital, customizable instrumentation
Power Tailgate with Hands-Free Operation Easy loading and unloading
Blind Spot Monitoring & Cross Traffic Alert Extra awareness in tight spaces

Compact, confident, and certified for the road ahead this 2025 Volvo XC40 B5 Plus Dark delivers luxury, practicality, and long-term peace of mind.

?? Available now at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey contact us today to book your test drive or explore financing options.
Price does not include $595 documentation, $695 used car finance placement fee or taxes. D#30601

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Volvo of Surrey

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

$47,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

604-588-6088

2025 Volvo XC40