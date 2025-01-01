$47,990+ tax & licensing
2025 Volvo XC40
B5 AWD Plus Dark Theme
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
604-588-6088
$47,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Vapour Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 23,863 KM
Vehicle Description
Certified by Volvo: 2025 Volvo XC40 B5 Plus Dark Vapour Grey Sophistication with Unlimited Confidence
This Certified by Volvo 2025 XC40 B5 Plus Dark in Vapour Grey Metallic is the perfect combination of modern Scandinavian design, intelligent performance, and long-term peace of mind. Backed by Volvos industry-leading Certified program, its a premium pre-owned SUV you can trust.
Certified by Volvo Benefits:
5-Year Unlimited Kilometre Warranty from the original in-service date
170+ Point Comprehensive Inspection
CARFAX Canada Vehicle History Report
No Deductible on Covered Repairs
24/7 Roadside Assistance
Special Volvo Canada Financing Rates Available
Key Features:
B5 Mild Hybrid Engine 2.0L turbocharged with 48V support for smooth, efficient performance
All-Wheel Drive Confident handling in all weather conditions
Plus Dark Theme Gloss black grille, window trim, and roof rails for a sportier look
Charcoal Leatherette Interior Clean, durable, and modern
Heated Front & Rear Seats + Heated Steering Wheel Warmth where it counts
Panoramic Sunroof Adds space and natural light to every drive
9" Touchscreen with Google Built-In Includes Google Maps, Assistant, and Play
12.3" Digital Driver Display Fully digital, customizable instrumentation
Power Tailgate with Hands-Free Operation Easy loading and unloading
Blind Spot Monitoring & Cross Traffic Alert Extra awareness in tight spaces
Compact, confident, and certified for the road ahead this 2025 Volvo XC40 B5 Plus Dark delivers luxury, practicality, and long-term peace of mind.
?? Available now at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey contact us today to book your test drive or explore financing options.
Price does not include $595 documentation, $695 used car finance placement fee or taxes. D#30601
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
