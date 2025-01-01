Menu
2025 Volvo XC90 T8 Recharge Ultra Vapour Grey Discover flagship luxury, electrified performance, and advanced technology in the 2025 Volvo XC90 T8 Recharge Ultra. Finished in refined Vapour Grey, this 7-passenger plug-in hybrid SUV delivers powerful efficiency, Scandinavian craftsmanship, and cutting-edge safety all in Volvos most luxurious trim. Key Features: Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain (T8 AWD) Combines a turbocharged engine and electric motor to deliver 455 hp, 523 lb-ft of torque, and all-wheel drive Extended Electric Range Drive emissions-free on your daily commute with an enhanced all-electric driving range Ultra Trim Volvos most luxurious package with ventilated Nappa leather upholstery, crystal gear shifter, and tailored dashboard Bowers & Wilkins Premium Audio Concert-quality sound with 19 speakers and an integrated subwoofer Google Built-In Integrated Google Assistant, Maps, and Play Store for seamless infotainment and connectivity Pilot Assist & IntelliSafe Suite Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Centering, 360° Camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, and more Panoramic Sunroof Opens up the cabin with light and spaciousness Air Suspension Adaptive ride height and supreme comfort for any road condition Power-folding Third Row & Hands-Free Tailgate Luxury meets convenience for family life or adventure The 2025 XC90 T8 Ultra in Vapour Grey is the pinnacle of Volvo innovation offering zero-compromise luxury, performance, and sustainability.

2025 Volvo XC90

10,975 KM

Details Description

$88,990

+ tax & licensing
2025 Volvo XC90

Plug-In Hybrid T8 AWD Ultra Bright Theme 7-Seater

12490311

2025 Volvo XC90

Plug-In Hybrid T8 AWD Ultra Bright Theme 7-Seater

Volvo Certified Pre-Owned

Volvo Certified Pre-Owned

Because you're taking home a CPO Volvo, you can rest assured with the knowledge that your Volvo has with an enhanced warranty period and a demanding 130-Point Volvo Certified Inspection.

$88,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
10,975KM
VIN YV4H60PF3S1290210

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U3916
  • Mileage 10,975 KM

Vehicle Description

$88,990

+ taxes & licensing

2025 Volvo XC90