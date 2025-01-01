$88,990+ tax & licensing
2025 Volvo XC90
Plug-In Hybrid T8 AWD Ultra Bright Theme 7-Seater
2025 Volvo XC90
Plug-In Hybrid T8 AWD Ultra Bright Theme 7-Seater
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
604-588-6088
$88,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U3916
- Mileage 10,975 KM
Vehicle Description
2025 Volvo XC90 T8 Recharge Ultra Vapour Grey
Discover flagship luxury, electrified performance, and advanced technology in the 2025 Volvo XC90 T8 Recharge Ultra. Finished in refined Vapour Grey, this 7-passenger plug-in hybrid SUV delivers powerful efficiency, Scandinavian craftsmanship, and cutting-edge safety all in Volvos most luxurious trim.
Key Features:
Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain (T8 AWD) Combines a turbocharged engine and electric motor to deliver 455 hp, 523 lb-ft of torque, and all-wheel drive
Extended Electric Range Drive emissions-free on your daily commute with an enhanced all-electric driving range
Ultra Trim Volvos most luxurious package with ventilated Nappa leather upholstery, crystal gear shifter, and tailored dashboard
Bowers & Wilkins Premium Audio Concert-quality sound with 19 speakers and an integrated subwoofer
Google Built-In Integrated Google Assistant, Maps, and Play Store for seamless infotainment and connectivity
Pilot Assist & IntelliSafe Suite Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Centering, 360° Camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, and more
Panoramic Sunroof Opens up the cabin with light and spaciousness
Air Suspension Adaptive ride height and supreme comfort for any road condition
Power-folding Third Row & Hands-Free Tailgate Luxury meets convenience for family life or adventure
The 2025 XC90 T8 Ultra in Vapour Grey is the pinnacle of Volvo innovation offering zero-compromise luxury, performance, and sustainability. Visit Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey today to experience the future of driving.Price does not include $595 documentation, $695 used car finance placement fee or taxes. D#30601
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group
Email Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Volvo of Surrey
Call Dealer
604-588-XXXX(click to show)
604-588-6088
Alternate Numbers1-877-213-5474
+ taxes & licensing
604-588-6088