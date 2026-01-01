$79,688+ taxes & licensing
2026 Toyota Grand Highlander Hyb
Grand Highlander Platinum Hybr
2026 Toyota Grand Highlander Hyb
Grand Highlander Platinum Hybr
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
$79,688
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Midnight Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24UBPA42716
- Mileage 1,163 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2026 Toyota Grand Highlander Platinum Hybrid delivers premium comfort, outstanding efficiency, and versatile three-row capability. Its powerful hybrid powertrain provides smooth acceleration and impressive fuel economy, while all-wheel drive enhances confidence in changing road conditions. The spacious cabin offers seating for up to seven, premium leather-trimmed seats, heated and ventilated front and second-row seating, a panoramic moonroof, and a large touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. A digital instrument cluster, head-up display, JBL premium audio, wireless charging, and multiple USB-C ports add convenience. Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 provides advanced driver assistance for added confidence on every journey. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $699 documentation fee.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
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604-531-2916