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The 2026 Toyota Grand Highlander Platinum Hybrid delivers premium comfort, outstanding efficiency, and versatile three-row capability. Its powerful hybrid powertrain provides smooth acceleration and impressive fuel economy, while all-wheel drive enhances confidence in changing road conditions. The spacious cabin offers seating for up to seven, premium leather-trimmed seats, heated and ventilated front and second-row seating, a panoramic moonroof, and a large touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. A digital instrument cluster, head-up display, JBL premium audio, wireless charging, and multiple USB-C ports add convenience. Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 provides advanced driver assistance for added confidence on every journey. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $699 documentation fee.

2026 Toyota Grand Highlander Hyb

1,163 KM

Details Description Features

$79,688

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2026 Toyota Grand Highlander Hyb

Grand Highlander Platinum Hybr

Watch This Vehicle
14402977

2026 Toyota Grand Highlander Hyb

Grand Highlander Platinum Hybr

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

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Contact Seller

$79,688

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
1,163KM
VIN 5TDADAB58TS042716

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UBPA42716
  • Mileage 1,163 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2026 Toyota Grand Highlander Platinum Hybrid delivers premium comfort, outstanding efficiency, and versatile three-row capability. Its powerful hybrid powertrain provides smooth acceleration and impressive fuel economy, while all-wheel drive enhances confidence in changing road conditions. The spacious cabin offers seating for up to seven, premium leather-trimmed seats, heated and ventilated front and second-row seating, a panoramic moonroof, and a large touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. A digital instrument cluster, head-up display, JBL premium audio, wireless charging, and multiple USB-C ports add convenience. Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 provides advanced driver assistance for added confidence on every journey. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $699 documentation fee.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Grand Highlander Platinum Hybr

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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2026 Toyota Grand Highlander Hyb Grand Highlander Platinum Hybr 1,163 KM $79,688 + tax & lic

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OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

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604-531-XXXX

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604-531-2916

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$79,688

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2026 Toyota Grand Highlander Hyb