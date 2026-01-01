Menu
Account
Sign In
The Toyota RAV4 Hybrid is a sporty, well-equipped compact SUV that combines efficiency, performance, and premium technology. It features a 2.5-litre 4-cylinder hybrid powertrain producing 236 horsepower, electronic all-wheel drive, and fuel economy rated at approximately 5.4 L/100 km city and 6.3 L/100 km highway. Standard equipment includes 20-inch black alloy wheels, a 12.9-inch touchscreen, 12.3-inch digital instrument display, JBL nine-speaker audio, heated and ventilated front seats, SofTex upholstery with blue stitching, memory driver’s seat, power moonroof, panoramic view monitor, and Toyota Safety Sense 4.0. Sporty exterior styling, vertical LED accent fog lights, and connected services make the XSE AWD one of the most desirable trims in the 2026 RAV4 lineup. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $699 documentation fee.

2026 Toyota RAV4

2,689 KM

Details Description Features

$59,998

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2026 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid RAV4 XSE AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14402965

2026 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid RAV4 XSE AWD

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

  1. 14402965
  2. 14402965
  3. 14402965
  4. 14402965
  5. 14402965
  6. 14402965
  7. 14402965
  8. 14402965
  9. 14402965
  10. 14402965
  11. 14402965
  12. 14402965
  13. 14402965
  14. 14402965
  15. 14402965
  16. 14402965
  17. 14402965
  18. 14402965
  19. 14402965
  20. 14402965
  21. 14402965
  22. 14402965
  23. 14402965
  24. 14402965
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$59,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
2,689KM
VIN 2T36CRAV3TW002633

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 2,689 KM

Vehicle Description

The Toyota RAV4 Hybrid is a sporty, well-equipped compact SUV that combines efficiency, performance, and premium technology. It features a 2.5-litre 4-cylinder hybrid powertrain producing 236 horsepower, electronic all-wheel drive, and fuel economy rated at approximately 5.4 L/100 km city and 6.3 L/100 km highway. Standard equipment includes 20-inch black alloy wheels, a 12.9-inch touchscreen, 12.3-inch digital instrument display, JBL nine-speaker audio, heated and ventilated front seats, SofTex upholstery with blue stitching, memory driver’s seat, power moonroof, panoramic view monitor, and Toyota Safety Sense 4.0. Sporty exterior styling, vertical LED accent fog lights, and connected services make the XSE AWD one of the most desirable trims in the 2026 RAV4 lineup. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $699 documentation fee.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

XSE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

Used 2023 Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE for sale in Surrey, BC
2023 Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE 4,982 KM $31,990 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Subaru ASCENT Onyx for sale in Surrey, BC
2023 Subaru ASCENT Onyx 85,697 KM $37,788 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Volvo XC40 T5 AWD Inscription for sale in Surrey, BC
2020 Volvo XC40 T5 AWD Inscription 26,348 KM $28,990 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-531-XXXX

(click to show)

604-531-2916

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$59,998

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2026 Toyota RAV4