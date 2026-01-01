$59,998+ taxes & licensing
2026 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid RAV4 XSE AWD
2026 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid RAV4 XSE AWD
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
Certified
$59,998
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 2,689 KM
Vehicle Description
The Toyota RAV4 Hybrid is a sporty, well-equipped compact SUV that combines efficiency, performance, and premium technology. It features a 2.5-litre 4-cylinder hybrid powertrain producing 236 horsepower, electronic all-wheel drive, and fuel economy rated at approximately 5.4 L/100 km city and 6.3 L/100 km highway. Standard equipment includes 20-inch black alloy wheels, a 12.9-inch touchscreen, 12.3-inch digital instrument display, JBL nine-speaker audio, heated and ventilated front seats, SofTex upholstery with blue stitching, memory driver’s seat, power moonroof, panoramic view monitor, and Toyota Safety Sense 4.0. Sporty exterior styling, vertical LED accent fog lights, and connected services make the XSE AWD one of the most desirable trims in the 2026 RAV4 lineup. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $699 documentation fee.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
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