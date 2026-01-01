$120,000+ taxes & licensing
2026 Toyota Sequoia Hybrid
Sequoia Limited
2026 Toyota Sequoia Hybrid
Sequoia Limited
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
$120,000
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Cockpit Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24SQHT91133
- Mileage 1,134 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2026 Toyota Sequoia Hybrid TRD Pro is a full-size SUV built for rugged capability and family comfort. It features Toyota’s i-FORCE MAX hybrid powertrain, combining a twin-turbocharged 3.4-litre V6 engine with an electric motor for strong performance and towing capability. TRD Pro upgrades include FOX off-road shocks, skid plates, all-terrain tires, a locking rear differential, and Multi-Terrain Select. Standard four-wheel drive enhances traction in challenging conditions. The cabin offers durable SofTex-trimmed seating, a large touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and advanced Toyota Safety Sense driver-assistance technologies. It seats up to seven passengers comfortably. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $699 documentation fee.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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