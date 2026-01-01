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The 2026 Toyota Sequoia Hybrid TRD Pro is a full-size SUV built for rugged capability and family comfort. It features Toyota’s i-FORCE MAX hybrid powertrain, combining a twin-turbocharged 3.4-litre V6 engine with an electric motor for strong performance and towing capability. TRD Pro upgrades include FOX off-road shocks, skid plates, all-terrain tires, a locking rear differential, and Multi-Terrain Select. Standard four-wheel drive enhances traction in challenging conditions. The cabin offers durable SofTex-trimmed seating, a large touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and advanced Toyota Safety Sense driver-assistance technologies. It seats up to seven passengers comfortably. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $699 documentation fee.

2026 Toyota Sequoia Hybrid

1,134 KM

Details Description Features

$120,000

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2026 Toyota Sequoia Hybrid

Sequoia Limited

Watch This Vehicle
14231891

2026 Toyota Sequoia Hybrid

Sequoia Limited

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

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Contact Seller

$120,000

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
1,134KM
VIN 7SVAAABA1TX091133

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Cockpit Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24SQHT91133
  • Mileage 1,134 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2026 Toyota Sequoia Hybrid TRD Pro is a full-size SUV built for rugged capability and family comfort. It features Toyota’s i-FORCE MAX hybrid powertrain, combining a twin-turbocharged 3.4-litre V6 engine with an electric motor for strong performance and towing capability. TRD Pro upgrades include FOX off-road shocks, skid plates, all-terrain tires, a locking rear differential, and Multi-Terrain Select. Standard four-wheel drive enhances traction in challenging conditions. The cabin offers durable SofTex-trimmed seating, a large touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and advanced Toyota Safety Sense driver-assistance technologies. It seats up to seven passengers comfortably. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $699 documentation fee.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

TRD Pro - Red Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

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604-531-XXXX

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604-531-2916

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$120,000

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2026 Toyota Sequoia Hybrid