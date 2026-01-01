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The 2026 Toyota Tundra Limited TRD Off Road blends premium comfort with serious trail capability. Powered by a 3.4-litre twin-turbo i-FORCE V6, it delivers strong towing and hauling performance. The TRD Off Road package adds matte-black 20-inch alloy wheels, off-road-tuned shocks, a rear locking differential, Crawl Control, Multi-Terrain Select, Downhill Assist Control, and Multi-Terrain Monitor. The Limited trim includes leather seating, heated and ventilated front seats, a 14-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Google Android Auto, panoramic moonroof, wireless charging, power tailgate, and Toyota Safety Sense 2.5. This full-size pickup offers luxury, advanced technology, and rugged off-road confidence in one highly capable package. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $699 documentation fee.

2026 Toyota Tundra

7,544 KM

Details Description Features

$76,732

+ taxes & licensing
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2026 Toyota Tundra

4X4 Tundra CrewMax Limited

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14132467

2026 Toyota Tundra

4X4 Tundra CrewMax Limited

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$76,732

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
7,544KM
VIN 5TFWA5DB9TX336967

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 7,544 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2026 Toyota Tundra Limited TRD Off Road blends premium comfort with serious trail capability. Powered by a 3.4-litre twin-turbo i-FORCE V6, it delivers strong towing and hauling performance. The TRD Off Road package adds matte-black 20-inch alloy wheels, off-road-tuned shocks, a rear locking differential, Crawl Control, Multi-Terrain Select, Downhill Assist Control, and Multi-Terrain Monitor. The Limited trim includes leather seating, heated and ventilated front seats, a 14-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Google Android Auto, panoramic moonroof, wireless charging, power tailgate, and Toyota Safety Sense 2.5. This full-size pickup offers luxury, advanced technology, and rugged off-road confidence in one highly capable package. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $699 documentation fee.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Limited TRD Off Road

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

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604-531-XXXX

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604-531-2916

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$76,732

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2026 Toyota Tundra