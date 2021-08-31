+ taxes & licensing
2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7
This 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle SS was produced at Broening Highway General Motors Plant in Baltimore, Maryland. The cluster has been updated with Dakota Digital gauges, Kilometers shown are just under 1,000. Well equipped with White / black seats, Retrosound radio, Aux input, Bluetooth, Bluetooth audio, JL Component speakers, JL Subwoofer, Custom steering wheel, Dakota digital gauges, Power windows, Hurst shifter, Shaved door handles and trunk, Compustar keyless entry system with power opening doors, LED Headlights, BM Billet hood hinges, Hooker headers, Aluminum radiator, Billet and chromed engine bay components, RideTech Airpod fully adjustable app controlled air suspension, SSBC Force 10 Front brakes with slotted and drilled rotors, 19 Front and 20 rear Foose Nitrous 2 Piece cast wheels. 396Ci V8 mated to a 4 speed manual transmission rated by the factory when new at 325hp / 410lb-ft. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975 Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com Dealer # 10290
2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7