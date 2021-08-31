Menu
1969 Chevrolet Chevelle

1,000 KM

Details Description

$99,980

+ tax & licensing
$99,980

+ taxes & licensing

Blue Star Motors

604-649-1975

Contact Seller
1969 Chevrolet Chevelle

1969 Chevrolet Chevelle

SS Coupe Restomod

1969 Chevrolet Chevelle

SS Coupe Restomod

Location

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

604-649-1975

$99,980

+ taxes & licensing

1,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7986783
  • Stock #: 6251

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour White
  Body Style Coupe
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 2-door
  Stock # 6251
  Mileage 1,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle SS was produced at Broening Highway General Motors Plant in Baltimore, Maryland. The cluster has been updated with Dakota Digital gauges, Kilometers shown are just under 1,000. Well equipped with White / black seats, Retrosound radio, Aux input, Bluetooth, Bluetooth audio, JL Component speakers, JL Subwoofer, Custom steering wheel, Dakota digital gauges, Power windows, Hurst shifter, Shaved door handles and trunk, Compustar keyless entry system with power opening doors, LED Headlights, BM Billet hood hinges, Hooker headers, Aluminum radiator, Billet and chromed engine bay components, RideTech Airpod fully adjustable app controlled air suspension, SSBC Force 10 Front brakes with slotted and drilled rotors, 19 Front and 20 rear Foose Nitrous 2 Piece cast wheels. 396Ci V8 mated to a 4 speed manual transmission rated by the factory when new at 325hp / 410lb-ft. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted.    Viewing by appointment Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975  Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com    Dealer # 10290

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Blue Star Motors

Blue Star Motors

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

604-649-1975

