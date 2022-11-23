1969 MG MGB Roadster

$21,980 + taxes & licensing 1 5 3 , 2 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9388486

9388486 Stock #: 6543

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Doors 2-door

Stock # 6543

Mileage 153,200 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.