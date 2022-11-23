$21,980+ tax & licensing
1969 MG MGB Roadster
GT
Location
Blue Star Motors
2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7
$21,980
- Listing ID: 9388486
- Stock #: 6543
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 153,200 KM
Vehicle Description
1969 MG MGB GT. 5 Digit ODO showing 95,072 Miles. Well equipped with Vinyl seats, Fender mounted right-side mirror, Pop-out rear-quarter windows, Chrome bumpers with overriders, Front disc brakes, 14 Wire wheels. 1.8L Inline 4 cylinder mated to a 4 speed manual transmission rated by the factory when new at 95hp / 111lb-ft. Well maintained and just had a major service for over $7000 completed by British car specialist Octagon Motor Group. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment Dealer # 10290 null
