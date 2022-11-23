Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

1969 MG MGB Roadster

153,200 KM

Details Description

$21,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$21,980

+ taxes & licensing

Blue Star Motors

604-649-1975

Contact Seller
1969 MG MGB Roadster

1969 MG MGB Roadster

GT

Watch This Vehicle

1969 MG MGB Roadster

GT

Location

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

604-649-1975

  1. 9388486
  2. 9388486
  3. 9388486
  4. 9388486
  5. 9388486
  6. 9388486
  7. 9388486
  8. 9388486
  9. 9388486
  10. 9388486
  11. 9388486
  12. 9388486
  13. 9388486
  14. 9388486
  15. 9388486
  16. 9388486
  17. 9388486
  18. 9388486
  19. 9388486
  20. 9388486
  21. 9388486
  22. 9388486
  23. 9388486
  24. 9388486
  25. 9388486
  26. 9388486
  27. 9388486
Contact Seller

$21,980

+ taxes & licensing

153,200KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9388486
  • Stock #: 6543

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 6543
  • Mileage 153,200 KM

Vehicle Description

1969 MG MGB GT. 5 Digit ODO showing 95,072 Miles. Well equipped with Vinyl seats, Fender mounted right-side mirror, Pop-out rear-quarter windows, Chrome bumpers with overriders, Front disc brakes, 14 Wire wheels. 1.8L Inline 4 cylinder mated to a 4 speed manual transmission rated by the factory when new at 95hp / 111lb-ft. Well maintained and just had a major service for over $7000 completed by British car specialist Octagon Motor Group. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment Dealer # 10290 null

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Blue Star Motors

2019 Kia Soul EV Lux...
 30,700 KM
$41,980 + tax & lic
2014 Aston Martin Ra...
 18,700 KM
$123,980 + tax & lic
2011 Toyota Tacoma 4...
 99,800 KM
$29,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Blue Star Motors

Blue Star Motors

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

Call Dealer

604-649-XXXX

(click to show)

604-649-1975

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory