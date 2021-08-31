Menu
1994 Toyota Tercel

57,500 KM

Details

$7,980


$7,980



Blue Star Motors

604-649-1975

1994 Toyota Tercel

1994 Toyota Tercel

DX Sedan

1994 Toyota Tercel

DX Sedan

Location

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

604-649-1975

$7,980

+ taxes & licensing

57,500KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7763259
  • Stock #: 6202
  • VIN: jt2el43e8r0404942

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6202
  • Mileage 57,500 KM

Vehicle Description

A local Toyota Tercel DX Sedan. Well equipped with Cloth seats, Power nothing, 13 wheels. 1.5L Inline 4 cylinder mated to a 3 speed automatic transmission rated by the factory at 82hp / 89lb-ft. A warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted.    Viewing by appointment Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975  Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com    Dealer # 10290

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.



Email Blue Star Motors

Blue Star Motors

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

604-649-1975

