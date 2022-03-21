Menu
1995 GMC Sierra 1500

217,200 KM

Details Description

$11,980

+ tax & licensing
Blue Star Motors

604-649-1975

SLE Club Coupe

Location

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

604-649-1975

217,200KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8869181
  • Stock #: 6429
  • VIN: 2GTEC19K2S1513345

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 217,200 KM

Vehicle Description

A Canadian, accident free GMC Sierra 1500 SLE Club Coupe. Well equipped with Power cloth driver's seat, Rear bench seat, GMC sound system, Tilt steering wheel, Power windows, Power door locks, Power mirrors, Air conditioning, Rubber floor, Box liner, Trailer hitch, Trailer brake controller, Aftermarket side exit exhaust with dual tips, 15 Wheels. 5.7L V8 mated to a 4 speed automatic transmission rated by the factory at 200hp / 310lb-ft. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment Dealer # 10290

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Blue Star Motors

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

