1995 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE Club Coupe
Location
Blue Star Motors
2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7
$11,980
- Listing ID: 8869181
- Stock #: 6429
- VIN: 2GTEC19K2S1513345
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 217,200 KM
Vehicle Description
A Canadian, accident free GMC Sierra 1500 SLE Club Coupe. Well equipped with Power cloth driver's seat, Rear bench seat, GMC sound system, Tilt steering wheel, Power windows, Power door locks, Power mirrors, Air conditioning, Rubber floor, Box liner, Trailer hitch, Trailer brake controller, Aftermarket side exit exhaust with dual tips, 15 Wheels. 5.7L V8 mated to a 4 speed automatic transmission rated by the factory at 200hp / 310lb-ft. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment Dealer # 10290
