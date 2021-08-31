Menu
1997 BMW M3

238,300 KM

$23,980

+ tax & licensing
$23,980

+ taxes & licensing

Blue Star Motors

604-649-1975

1997 BMW M3

1997 BMW M3

Coupe

1997 BMW M3

Coupe

Location

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

604-649-1975

$23,980

+ taxes & licensing

238,300KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7923552
  Stock #: 6237
  VIN: WBSBG9322VEY73970

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 6237
  • Mileage 238,300 KM

Vehicle Description

A local BMW M3 Coupe. Well equipped with Heated power front leather seats, Dual zone climate control, Power tilt sunroof, Pioneer CD deck, HiFi speaker system, Aux input, Usb input, Bluetooth, Bluetooth audio, Upgraded steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Power windows, Power door locks, Power mirrors, Cruise control, Wood trim and shift knob, Carbon fiber roof spoiler, BW Exhaust, Rear diffuser, AFE Intake, Wiechers Sport front strut brace, Xenon headlights, Fog lamps, 17 Alloy wheels. 3.2L Inline 6 cylinder mated to a 5 speed manual transmission rated by the factory at 240hp / 236lb-ft. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted.    Viewing by appointment Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975  Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com    Dealer # 10290 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

