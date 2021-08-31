1997 BMW M3

+ taxes & licensing
604-649-1975
2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7
604-649-1975
+ taxes & licensing
A local BMW M3 Coupe. Well equipped with Heated power front leather seats, Dual zone climate control, Power tilt sunroof, Pioneer CD deck, HiFi speaker system, Aux input, Usb input, Bluetooth, Bluetooth audio, Upgraded steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Power windows, Power door locks, Power mirrors, Cruise control, Wood trim and shift knob, Carbon fiber roof spoiler, BW Exhaust, Rear diffuser, AFE Intake, Wiechers Sport front strut brace, Xenon headlights, Fog lamps, 17 Alloy wheels. 3.2L Inline 6 cylinder mated to a 5 speed manual transmission rated by the factory at 240hp / 236lb-ft. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975 Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com Dealer # 10290
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7