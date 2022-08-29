Menu
1997 GMC Savana

194,449 KM

$21,900

+ tax & licensing
$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

1997 GMC Savana

1997 GMC Savana

1500 Camper Van

1997 GMC Savana

1500 Camper Van

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

194,449KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9267202
  Stock #: ML6041
  VIN: 1GDFG15R3V1012479

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # ML6041
  • Mileage 194,449 KM

Vehicle Description

$21900 + $195 Doc. fee***Excellent Condition***

***Dealer number #31142***

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

ML Motors

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

