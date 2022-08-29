$21,900+ tax & licensing
ML Motors
604-551-1009
1997 GMC Savana
1500 Camper Van
Location
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
194,449KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9267202
- Stock #: ML6041
- VIN: 1GDFG15R3V1012479
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 194,449 KM
Vehicle Description
$21900 + $195 Doc. fee***Excellent Condition***
***Dealer number #31142***
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
ML Motors
