1997 GMC Savana

$21,900 + taxes & licensing 1 9 4 , 4 4 9 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9267202

9267202 Stock #: ML6041

ML6041 VIN: 1GDFG15R3V1012479

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Passengers 7

Stock # ML6041

Mileage 194,449 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.