1997 Harley-Davidson FAT BOY

47,400 KM

Details

$14,980

+ tax & licensing
$14,980

+ taxes & licensing

Blue Star Motors

604-649-1975

1997 Harley-Davidson FAT BOY

1997 Harley-Davidson FAT BOY

FLSTF

1997 Harley-Davidson FAT BOY

FLSTF

Location

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

604-649-1975

$14,980

+ taxes & licensing

47,400KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7181144
  Stock #: 6079
  VIN: 1HD1BML18VY038917

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # 6079
  • Mileage 47,400 KM

Vehicle Description

A local accident free Harley-Davidson FLSTF Fat Boy. Well equipped with Drag specialties flames seats, Front windshield, Raised handle bars, Rear saddle bags, Front fork bag, RPM Chrome plate holder, Oil pressure gauge, 16 Wheels. 1338cc V-Twin mated to a 5 speed manual transmission rated by the factory at 55hp / 71lb-ft. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted.   Viewing by appointment Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975  Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com    Dealer # 10290

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Blue Star Motors

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

