1997 Harley-Davidson FAT BOY

A local accident free Harley-Davidson FLSTF Fat Boy. Well equipped with Drag specialties flames seats, Front windshield, Raised handle bars, Rear saddle bags, Front fork bag, RPM Chrome plate holder, Oil pressure gauge, 16 Wheels. 1338cc V-Twin mated to a 5 speed manual transmission rated by the factory at 55hp / 71lb-ft. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975 Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com Dealer # 10290
