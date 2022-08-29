Menu
1997 Honda CR-V

268,000 KM

$4,750

+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

Location

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

+ taxes & licensing

268,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9024400
  • Stock #: ML6011
  • VIN: JHLRD1851VC808724

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 268,000 KM

Vehicle Description

$4750 + $195 Doc. fee

***Dealer number #31142***

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Power Door Locks

