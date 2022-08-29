$4,750+ tax & licensing
$4,750
+ taxes & licensing
ML Motors
604-551-1009
1997 Honda CR-V
1997 Honda CR-V
Location
ML Motors
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
604-551-1009
$4,750
+ taxes & licensing
268,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9024400
- Stock #: ML6011
- VIN: JHLRD1851VC808724
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 268,000 KM
Vehicle Description
$4750 + $195 Doc. fee
***Dealer number #31142***
Vehicle Features
Power Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Power Door Locks
ML Motors
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4