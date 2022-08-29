1997 Honda CR-V

$4,750 + taxes & licensing 2 6 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9024400

9024400 Stock #: ML6011

ML6011 VIN: JHLRD1851VC808724

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Green

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 268,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Power Door Locks

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.