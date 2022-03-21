Menu
1997 Mercedes-Benz E320

204,370 KM

$4,999

ML Motors

604-551-1009

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

204,370KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8792168
  • VIN: WDBJF55F0VA298059

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 204,370 KM

Vehicle Description

$4999 + $195 Doc. fee

***Dealer number #31142***

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels

