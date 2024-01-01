$4,750+ tax & licensing
1997 Saab 900
S
1997 Saab 900
S
Location
ML Motors
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
604-551-1009
$4,750
+ taxes & licensing
Used
129,352KM
Excellent Condition
VIN YS3DD55B7V2031232
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 129,352 KM
Vehicle Description
$4750 + $195 Doc. fee***Manual Transmission***
***Dealer number #31142***
ML Motors
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
