<p>$4750 + $195 Doc. fee***Manual Transmission***</p><p>***Dealer number #31142***</p>

1997 Saab 900

129,352 KM

Details

$4,750




S



S

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009





Used
129,352KM
Excellent Condition
VIN YS3DD55B7V2031232

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 129,352 KM

Vehicle Description

$4750 + $195 Doc. fee***Manual Transmission***

***Dealer number #31142***



















