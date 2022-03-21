Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

1998 Honda Accord

276,513 KM

Details Description

$3,300

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$3,300

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

Contact Seller
1998 Honda Accord

1998 Honda Accord

Watch This Vehicle

1998 Honda Accord

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

Contact Seller

$3,300

+ taxes & licensing

276,513KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8712893
  • Stock #: ML5947
  • VIN: 1HGCG5643WA812767

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # ML5947
  • Mileage 276,513 KM

Vehicle Description

$3300 + $195 Doc. fee

***Dealer number #31142***

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From ML Motors

2012 Ford Transit Co...
 198,602 KM
$15,750 + tax & lic
2012 Fiat 500 Sport
 168,566 KM
$6,999 + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Elantra...
 138,311 KM
$12,999 + tax & lic

Email ML Motors

ML Motors

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

Call Dealer

604-551-XXXX

(click to show)

604-551-1009

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory