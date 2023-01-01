Menu
1999 Honda Accord

248,052 KM

$4,450

+ tax & licensing
$4,450

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

1999 Honda Accord

1999 Honda Accord

LX

1999 Honda Accord

LX

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

$4,450

+ taxes & licensing

248,052KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9797059
  • Stock #: ML6115
  • VIN: 1HGCG3241XA800404

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 248,052 KM

Vehicle Description

$4450 + $195 Doc. fee

***Dealer number #31142***

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Safety

Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Air Conditioning

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

ML Motors

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

