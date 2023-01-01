$4,450+ tax & licensing
1999 Honda Accord
LX
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
248,052KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9797059
- Stock #: ML6115
- VIN: 1HGCG3241XA800404
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 248,052 KM
Vehicle Description
$4450 + $195 Doc. fee
***Dealer number #31142***
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Safety
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Air Conditioning
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
