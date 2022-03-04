Menu
2000 Honda CR-V

0 KM

Details

$5,500

+ tax & licensing
$5,500

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

2000 Honda CR-V

2000 Honda CR-V

SE

2000 Honda CR-V

SE

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

$5,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8587541
  Stock #: ML5923
  VIN: JHLRD1873YC810593

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Silver
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

$5500 + $195 Doc. fee

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
CD Player

ML Motors

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

