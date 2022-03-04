$5,500+ tax & licensing
2000 Honda CR-V
SE
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8587541
- Stock #: ML5923
- VIN: JHLRD1873YC810593
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
$5500 + $195 Doc. fee
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
CD Player
