Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2000 Land Rover Defender

100,300 KM

Details Description

$79,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$79,980

+ taxes & licensing

Blue Star Motors

604-649-1975

Contact Seller
2000 Land Rover Defender

2000 Land Rover Defender

110 300tdi

Watch This Vehicle

2000 Land Rover Defender

110 300tdi

Location

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

604-649-1975

  1. 9388510
  2. 9388510
  3. 9388510
  4. 9388510
  5. 9388510
  6. 9388510
  7. 9388510
  8. 9388510
  9. 9388510
  10. 9388510
  11. 9388510
  12. 9388510
  13. 9388510
  14. 9388510
  15. 9388510
  16. 9388510
  17. 9388510
  18. 9388510
  19. 9388510
  20. 9388510
  21. 9388510
  22. 9388510
  23. 9388510
  24. 9388510
  25. 9388510
  26. 9388510
  27. 9388510
  28. 9388510
  29. 9388510
Contact Seller

$79,980

+ taxes & licensing

100,300KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9388510
  • Stock #: 6542

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 100,300 KM

Vehicle Description

Originally from Brazil, this is a 2000 Land Rover Defender 110 300Tdi 4x4. Well equipped with Leather seats, Front sport seats with Defender logo, Sony CD deck, Aux input, Usb input, Bluetooth, Bluetooth audio, Trailer hitch, Running boards, Air intake snorkel, LED Headlights, LED Running lights, Lifted, 15 Black wheels with new 33 General Grabber A/T tires. 2.5L Turbo diesel inline 5 cylinder mated to a 5 speed manual transmission rated by the factory when new at 111hp / 195lb-ft. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment Dealer # 10290 null

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Blue Star Motors

2019 Kia Soul EV Lux...
 30,700 KM
$41,980 + tax & lic
2014 Aston Martin Ra...
 18,700 KM
$123,980 + tax & lic
2011 Toyota Tacoma 4...
 99,800 KM
$29,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Blue Star Motors

Blue Star Motors

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

Call Dealer

604-649-XXXX

(click to show)

604-649-1975

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory