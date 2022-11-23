$79,980+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2000 Land Rover Defender
110 300tdi
Location
Blue Star Motors
2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7
$79,980
- Listing ID: 9388510
- Stock #: 6542
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 100,300 KM
Vehicle Description
Originally from Brazil, this is a 2000 Land Rover Defender 110 300Tdi 4x4. Well equipped with Leather seats, Front sport seats with Defender logo, Sony CD deck, Aux input, Usb input, Bluetooth, Bluetooth audio, Trailer hitch, Running boards, Air intake snorkel, LED Headlights, LED Running lights, Lifted, 15 Black wheels with new 33 General Grabber A/T tires. 2.5L Turbo diesel inline 5 cylinder mated to a 5 speed manual transmission rated by the factory when new at 111hp / 195lb-ft. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment Dealer # 10290 null
