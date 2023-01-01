Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2000 Mitsubishi Delica

131,032 KM

Details Description Features

$10,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,000

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

Contact Seller
2000 Mitsubishi Delica

2000 Mitsubishi Delica

3.0

Watch This Vehicle

2000 Mitsubishi Delica

3.0

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

  1. 1676151628
  2. 1676151628
  3. 1676151628
  4. 1676151627
  5. 1676151627
  6. 1676151627
  7. 1676151516
  8. 1676151517
  9. 1676151518
  10. 1676151519
  11. 1676151469
  12. 1676151627
  13. 1676151627
  14. 1676151627
  15. 1676151627
  16. 1676151627
  17. 1676151627
  18. 1676151521
  19. 1676151515
Contact Seller

$10,000

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
131,032KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9610996
  • Stock #: ML6086
  • VIN: PD6W0503467

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 131,032 KM

Vehicle Description

$10000 + $195 Doc. fee***Converted to sleeping van***

***Dealer number #31142***

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Steering
Alloy Wheels
Rearview Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From ML Motors

2012 Mazda MAZDA3 GS...
 235,670 KM
$7,700 + tax & lic
2009 Ford F-150 XLT
 253,137 KM
$11,750 + tax & lic
2013 Nissan Rogue SV
 323,322 KM
$5,750 + tax & lic

Email ML Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
ML Motors

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

Call Dealer

604-551-XXXX

(click to show)

604-551-1009

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory