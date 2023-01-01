$10,000+ tax & licensing
2000 Mitsubishi Delica
131,032KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9610996
- Stock #: ML6086
- VIN: PD6W0503467
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 131,032 KM
Vehicle Description
$10000 + $195 Doc. fee***Converted to sleeping van***
***Dealer number #31142***
Vehicle Features
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Steering
Alloy Wheels
Rearview Camera
