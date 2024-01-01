Menu
<p>$4750 + $195 Doc. fee***Drives Well***</p><p>***Dealer number #31142***</p>

2000 Toyota RAV4

318,496 KM

2000 Toyota RAV4

4DR MANUAL 4WD

2000 Toyota RAV4

4DR MANUAL 4WD

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

Used
318,496KM
VIN JT3HP10V7Y7165289

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 318,496 KM

$4750 + $195 Doc. fee***Drives Well***

***Dealer number #31142***

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Power Steering

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Conventional Spare Tire

