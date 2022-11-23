$1,350+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$1,350
+ taxes & licensing
ML Motors
604-551-1009
2001 Acura EL
2001 Acura EL
4dr Sdn Manual
Location
ML Motors
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
604-551-1009
$1,350
+ taxes & licensing
315,956KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9410764
- Stock #: ML6064
- VIN: 2HHES35831H000603
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 315,956 KM
Vehicle Description
$1350 + $195 Doc. fee***Needs New Transmission***
***Dealer number #31142***
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From ML Motors
ML Motors
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4