2001 BMW 5 Series

M5 Sedan 6 Speed Manual

Location

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

604-649-1975

$19,980

+ taxes & licensing

  • 184,100KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4792011
  • Stock #: 5655
  • VIN: wbsde93421bz98401
Exterior Colour
Dark Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

A local accident free BMW M5 Sedan. Well equipped with Heated 16-way power leather front seats, Dual zone climate control, Power tilt moonroof, Navigation, 6 Disc CD changer, Steering wheel controls, Power tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Power windows, Power door locks, Power folding mirrors, Cruise control, Keyless entry, Power rear sunshade, Rear side window sunshades, Front and rear parking sensors, Xenon headlamps, Fog lamps, Headlamp washing system, 18 Alloy wheels. 4.9L V8 mated to a 6 speed manual transmission producing 394hp / 368lb-ft. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975 Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com Dealer # 10290

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Rain sensor wipers
Exterior
  • Xenon Headlights
Additional Features
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Navigation System
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

