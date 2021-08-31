2001 Chevrolet Corvette

+ taxes & licensing
2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7
604-649-1975
A Canadian, Chevrolet Corvette Convertible. Well equipped with Power leather seats, Heads up display, Bose premium audio system, Tilt steering wheel, Power windows, Power door locks, Power mirrors, Cruise control, Keyless entry, Climate control, Passenger air conditioning, Ride control system, K&N Performance air intake, Flip up headlights, Fog lights, 17 Front and 18 rear high polished aluminum wheels. 5.7L V8 mated to a 4 speed automatic transmission rated by the factory at 350hp / 360lb-ft. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and will be fully serviced prior to delivery. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975 Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com Dealer # 10290
