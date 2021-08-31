Menu
2001 Chevrolet Corvette

120,700 KM

$23,980

+ tax & licensing
$23,980

+ taxes & licensing

Blue Star Motors

604-649-1975

2001 Chevrolet Corvette

2001 Chevrolet Corvette

Convertible

2001 Chevrolet Corvette

Convertible

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

604-649-1975

$23,980

+ taxes & licensing

120,700KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7986780
  Stock #: 6250
  VIN: 1g1yy32gx15127245

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Speedway White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 6250
  • Mileage 120,700 KM

Vehicle Description

A Canadian, Chevrolet Corvette Convertible. Well equipped with Power leather seats, Heads up display, Bose premium audio system, Tilt steering wheel, Power windows, Power door locks, Power mirrors, Cruise control, Keyless entry, Climate control, Passenger air conditioning, Ride control system, K&N Performance air intake, Flip up headlights, Fog lights, 17 Front and 18 rear high polished aluminum wheels. 5.7L V8 mated to a 4 speed automatic transmission rated by the factory at 350hp / 360lb-ft. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and will be fully serviced prior to delivery. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted.   Viewing by appointment Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975  Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com    Dealer # 10290

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Traction Control
Passenger Airbag
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Cup Holder
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

