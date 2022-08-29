Menu
2001 Dodge Caravan

229,556 KM

Details Description Features

$3,900

+ tax & licensing
ML Motors

604-551-1009

Sport

Location

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

229,556KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9092158
  • Stock #: ML6019
  • VIN: 1B4GP45R31B230613

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 229,556 KM

Vehicle Description

$3900 + $195 Doc. fee***Mechanically Inspected***

***Dealer number #31142***

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Wheel Covers

