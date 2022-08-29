$3,900+ tax & licensing
2001 Dodge Caravan
Sport
Location
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
229,556KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9092158
- Stock #: ML6019
- VIN: 1B4GP45R31B230613
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 229,556 KM
Vehicle Description
$3900 + $195 Doc. fee***Mechanically Inspected***
***Dealer number #31142***
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Wheel Covers
