Menu
Account
Sign In
$2,999

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

Contact Seller
2001 Nissan Pathfinder

2001 Nissan Pathfinder

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2001 Nissan Pathfinder

SE

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

Contact Seller

$2,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 239,055KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5091479
  • Stock #: ML5193
  • VIN: JN8DR09Y91W572476
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

$2999 + $195 Doc. fee

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Cassette
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • CD Changer
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Exterior
  • Luggage Rack
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Running Boards/Side Steps
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From ML Motors

2010 Ford Escape XLT
 128,651 KM
$7,999 + tax & lic
2010 Toyota Corolla LE
 204,761 KM
$6,750 + tax & lic
2005 Honda Civic SE
 177,374 KM
$3,500 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

ML Motors

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

Call Dealer

604-551-XXXX

(click to show)

604-551-1009

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory