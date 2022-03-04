$3,600+ tax & licensing
2001 Toyota Camry
CE
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
233,046KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8621300
- Stock #: ML5926
- VIN: JT2BG22K610579035
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 233,046 KM
Vehicle Description
$3600 + $195 Doc. fee
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire
