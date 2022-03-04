$CALL+ tax & licensing
2002 Honda Accord
EX V6 LOW MILEAGE + AIR CONDITIONING + POWER OPTIONS!
Location
Carter Honda
2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1
- Listing ID: 8514017
- Stock #: 7N52931
- VIN: 1HGCG22552A800630
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 91,460 KM
Vehicle Description
Satin Silver Metallic 2002 Honda Accord EX FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.0L V6 SMPI SOHC
3.0L V6 SMPI SOHC, Charcoal w/Cloth Seat Trim, 16" x 6.5" JJ Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Automatic temperature control, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/In-Dash 6-CD Changer/Cass., Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control.
Vehicle Features
