2002 Honda Accord

91,460 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Carter Honda

604-256-1359

2002 Honda Accord

2002 Honda Accord

EX V6 LOW MILEAGE + AIR CONDITIONING + POWER OPTIONS!

2002 Honda Accord

EX V6 LOW MILEAGE + AIR CONDITIONING + POWER OPTIONS!

Location

Carter Honda

2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1

604-256-1359

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

91,460KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8514017
  • Stock #: 7N52931
  • VIN: 1HGCG22552A800630

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 91,460 KM

Vehicle Description

Satin Silver Metallic 2002 Honda Accord EX FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.0L V6 SMPI SOHC



3.0L V6 SMPI SOHC, Charcoal w/Cloth Seat Trim, 16" x 6.5" JJ Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Automatic temperature control, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/In-Dash 6-CD Changer/Cass., Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Carter Honda

Carter Honda

2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1

