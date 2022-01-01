Menu
2002 Honda Civic

0 KM

$3,999

+ tax & licensing
$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

SI

SI

Location

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8522021
  • Stock #: ML5908
  • VIN: 1HGEM22922L805471

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

$3999 + $195 Doc. fee

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
CD Player
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

