$3,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$3,999
+ taxes & licensing
ML Motors
604-551-1009
2002 Honda Civic
2002 Honda Civic
SI
Location
ML Motors
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
604-551-1009
$3,999
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8522021
- Stock #: ML5908
- VIN: 1HGEM22922L805471
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
$3999 + $195 Doc. fee
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
CD Player
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From ML Motors
ML Motors
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4