2002 Lincoln LS

128,592 KM

Details Description Features

$5,500

+ tax & licensing
$5,500

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

2002 Lincoln LS

2002 Lincoln LS

w/LSE Pkg

2002 Lincoln LS

w/LSE Pkg

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

$5,500

+ taxes & licensing

128,592KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8587535
  • Stock #: ML5921
  • VIN: 1LNHM86S42Y685053

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 128,592 KM

Vehicle Description

$5500 + $195 Doc. fee

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

ML Motors

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

