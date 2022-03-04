$5,500+ tax & licensing
2002 Lincoln LS
w/LSE Pkg
Location
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
128,592KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8587535
- Stock #: ML5921
- VIN: 1LNHM86S42Y685053
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 128,592 KM
Vehicle Description
$5500 + $195 Doc. fee
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
ML Motors
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4