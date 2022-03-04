Menu
2002 MINI Cooper

219,083 KM

Details Description Features

$4,999

+ tax & licensing
$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

2002 MINI Cooper

2002 MINI Cooper

2002 MINI Cooper

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

219,083KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8429499
  VIN: WMWRC33472TC36564

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 219,083 KM

Vehicle Description

$4999 + $195 Doc. fee

***Mint Condition***

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Alloy Wheels
CD Player

ML Motors

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

