$2999 + $195 Doc. fee***Very Clean***

***Dealer number #31142***

2002 Nissan Pathfinder

293,666 KM

$2,999

+ tax & licensing
2002 Nissan Pathfinder

LE

2002 Nissan Pathfinder

LE

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-715-5117

$2,999

+ taxes & licensing

293,666KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JN8DR09Y02W732648

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 293,666 KM

$2999 + $195 Doc. fee***Very Clean***

***Dealer number #31142***

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Sunroof / Moonroof

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof

ML Motors

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-715-XXXX

604-715-5117

$2,999

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-715-5117

2002 Nissan Pathfinder