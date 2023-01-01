$2,999+ tax & licensing
2002 Nissan Pathfinder
LE
Location
ML Motors
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
604-715-5117
$2,999
+ taxes & licensing
293,666KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JN8DR09Y02W732648
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 293,666 KM
Vehicle Description
$2999 + $195 Doc. fee***Very Clean***
***Dealer number #31142***
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof
