$6,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,500
+ taxes & licensing
ML Motors
604-551-1009
2002 Nissan Pathfinder
2002 Nissan Pathfinder
SE
Location
ML Motors
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
604-551-1009
$6,500
+ taxes & licensing
219,928KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8350119
- Stock #: ML5879
- VIN: JN8DR09Y52W715814
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 219,928 KM
Vehicle Description
$6500 + $195 Doc. fee
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From ML Motors
ML Motors
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4