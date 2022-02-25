Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2002 Nissan Pathfinder

219,928 KM

Details Description Features

$6,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

Contact Seller
2002 Nissan Pathfinder

2002 Nissan Pathfinder

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2002 Nissan Pathfinder

SE

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

Contact Seller

$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

219,928KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8350119
  • Stock #: ML5879
  • VIN: JN8DR09Y52W715814

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 219,928 KM

Vehicle Description

$6500 + $195 Doc. fee

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From ML Motors

2006 GMC Envoy SLE
 162,153 KM
$8,999 + tax & lic
2021 Nissan Murano SV
 8,231 KM
$47,500 + tax & lic
2002 Acura EL Premium
 203,534 KM
$4,750 + tax & lic

Email ML Motors

ML Motors

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

Call Dealer

604-551-XXXX

(click to show)

604-551-1009

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory