<p>$2750 + $195 Doc. fee***Drives Well***</p><p>***Dealer number #31142***</p>

2002 Suzuki Aerio

200,420 KM

$2,750

+ tax & licensing
ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

Used
200,420KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JS2RC41H725150628

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 200,420 KM

$2750 + $195 Doc. fee***Drives Well***

***Dealer number #31142***

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Fog Lights

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Steering

Premium Sound System
CD Player

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

