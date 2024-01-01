$2,750+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2002 Suzuki Aerio
SX
2002 Suzuki Aerio
SX
Location
ML Motors
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
604-551-1009
$2,750
+ taxes & licensing
Used
200,420KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JS2RC41H725150628
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 200,420 KM
Vehicle Description
$2750 + $195 Doc. fee***Drives Well***
***Dealer number #31142***
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
ML Motors
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
2002 Suzuki Aerio