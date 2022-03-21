$4,750+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,750
+ taxes & licensing
ML Motors
604-551-1009
2002 Toyota Camry
2002 Toyota Camry
LE
Location
ML Motors
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
604-551-1009
$4,750
+ taxes & licensing
225,629KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8802287
- Stock #: ML5971
- VIN: JTDBE32K020084723
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 225,629 KM
Vehicle Description
$4750 + $195 Doc. fee***Mint Condition***
***Dealer number #31142***
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From ML Motors
ML Motors
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4