Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2002 Toyota Camry

225,629 KM

Details Description Features

$4,750

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,750

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

Contact Seller
2002 Toyota Camry

2002 Toyota Camry

LE

Watch This Vehicle

2002 Toyota Camry

LE

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

Contact Seller

$4,750

+ taxes & licensing

225,629KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8802287
  • Stock #: ML5971
  • VIN: JTDBE32K020084723

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 225,629 KM

Vehicle Description

$4750 + $195 Doc. fee***Mint Condition***

***Dealer number #31142***

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From ML Motors

2002 Toyota Camry LE
 225,629 KM
$4,750 + tax & lic
2009 Honda Fit LX
 150,769 KM
$10,900 + tax & lic
1997 Mercedes-Benz E...
 204,370 KM
$4,999 + tax & lic

Email ML Motors

ML Motors

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

Call Dealer

604-551-XXXX

(click to show)

604-551-1009

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory