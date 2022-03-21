Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2002 Toyota Sienna

224,878 KM

Details Description Features

$4,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

Contact Seller
2002 Toyota Sienna

2002 Toyota Sienna

CE

Watch This Vehicle

2002 Toyota Sienna

CE

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

Contact Seller

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

224,878KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8670413
  • Stock #: ML5935
  • VIN: 4T3ZF19C62U485736

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 224,878 KM

Vehicle Description

$4999 + $195 Doc. fee

***Miint Condition***

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From ML Motors

2014 Jeep Patriot SP...
 124,118 KM
$10,900 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Rogue AW...
 100,114 KM
$23,900 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Focus SE
 105,793 KM
$11,999 + tax & lic

Email ML Motors

ML Motors

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

Call Dealer

604-551-XXXX

(click to show)

604-551-1009

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory