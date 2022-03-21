$4,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,999
+ taxes & licensing
ML Motors
604-551-1009
2002 Toyota Sienna
2002 Toyota Sienna
CE
Location
ML Motors
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
604-551-1009
$4,999
+ taxes & licensing
224,878KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8670413
- Stock #: ML5935
- VIN: 4T3ZF19C62U485736
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 224,878 KM
Vehicle Description
$4999 + $195 Doc. fee
***Miint Condition***
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From ML Motors
ML Motors
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4