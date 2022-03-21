$4,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,999
+ taxes & licensing
ML Motors
604-551-1009
2003 Dodge Ram 1500
2003 Dodge Ram 1500
ST
Location
ML Motors
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
604-551-1009
$4,999
+ taxes & licensing
286,299KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8921011
- Stock #: ML5987
- VIN: 1D7HU18DX3J645473
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 286,299 KM
Vehicle Description
$4999 + $195 Doc. fee
***Dealer number #31142***
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Air Conditioning
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From ML Motors
ML Motors
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4