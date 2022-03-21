Menu
2003 Dodge Ram 1500

286,299 KM

Details Description Features

$4,999

+ tax & licensing
$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

2003 Dodge Ram 1500

2003 Dodge Ram 1500

ST

2003 Dodge Ram 1500

ST

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

286,299KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8921011
  • Stock #: ML5987
  • VIN: 1D7HU18DX3J645473

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 286,299 KM

Vehicle Description

$4999 + $195 Doc. fee

***Dealer number #31142***

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Air Conditioning
Conventional Spare Tire

ML Motors

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

