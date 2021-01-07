2003 Ford Explorer Sport Trac

+ taxes & licensing
2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7
A local accident free Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT 4x4. Well equipped with Heated two-tone power leather front seats, Power tilt moonroof, Kenwood head unit, Usb input, Pandora, Bluetooth, Bluetooth audio, Tilt steering wheel, Power windows, Power door locks, Power mirrors, Cruise control, Air conditioning, Hard flip tonneau cover, Box liner, box extender, Trailer hitch, Fog lamps, 17 Eagle alloy wheels painted black. 4.0L V6 mated to a 5 speed automatic transmission rated by the factory at 210hp / 240lb-ft. A warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975 Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com Dealer # 10290
