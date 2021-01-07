Menu
2003 Ford Explorer Sport Trac

205,500 KM

$9,980

+ tax & licensing
$9,980

+ taxes & licensing

Blue Star Motors

604-649-1975

2003 Ford Explorer Sport Trac

2003 Ford Explorer Sport Trac

XLT 4X4

2003 Ford Explorer Sport Trac

XLT 4X4

Location

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

604-649-1975

$9,980

+ taxes & licensing

205,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6590974
  • Stock #: 5960
  • VIN: 1fmzu77e43ub80839

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 5960
  • Mileage 205,500 KM

Vehicle Description

A local accident free Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT 4x4. Well equipped with Heated two-tone power leather front seats, Power tilt moonroof, Kenwood head unit, Usb input, Pandora, Bluetooth, Bluetooth audio, Tilt steering wheel, Power windows, Power door locks, Power mirrors, Cruise control, Air conditioning, Hard flip tonneau cover, Box liner, box extender, Trailer hitch, Fog lamps, 17 Eagle alloy wheels painted black. 4.0L V6 mated to a 5 speed automatic transmission rated by the factory at 210hp / 240lb-ft. A warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted.    Viewing by appointment Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975  Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com    Dealer # 10290

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Passenger Airbag
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Trip Odometer
Driver Side Airbag

Blue Star Motors

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

