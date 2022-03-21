$39,980+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-649-1975
2003 Ford Thunderbird
Premium Removable Hard Top
Location
Blue Star Motors
2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7
604-649-1975
$39,980
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8723093
- Stock #: 6400
- VIN: 1FAHP60A13Y106740
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Torch Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 11,800 KM
Vehicle Description
Originally from the USA, this is an accident free Ford Thunderbird Premium Removable Hard Top. Well equipped with Full Interior Color Accent Package, Heated power two-tone leather seats, Dual zone climate control, Ford Audiophile audio system with in dash 6 disc CD changer, Steering wheel controls, Power tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Power windows, Power door locks, Power mirrors, Cruise control, Keyless entry, Power soft top, Removable hard top with stand, Red seat insert / lower instrument panel / lower console / door trim insert / steering wheel / shift knob, Aluminum interior trim, All weather floor mats, Fog lamps, 17 Chrome cast aluminum wheels. 3.9L V8 mated to a 5 speed automatic transmission rated by the factory at 280hp / 286lb-ft. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment Dealer # 10290
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Blue Star Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.