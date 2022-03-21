2003 Ford Thunderbird

$39,980 + taxes & licensing 1 1 , 8 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8723093

8723093 Stock #: 6400

6400 VIN: 1FAHP60A13Y106740

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Torch Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 2-door

Mileage 11,800 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Trip Odometer Mechanical Rear Wheel Drive Block Heater

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.