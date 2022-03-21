Menu
2003 Ford Thunderbird

11,800 KM

$39,980

+ tax & licensing
$39,980

+ taxes & licensing

Blue Star Motors

604-649-1975

2003 Ford Thunderbird

2003 Ford Thunderbird

Premium Removable Hard Top

2003 Ford Thunderbird

Premium Removable Hard Top

Location

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

604-649-1975

$39,980

+ taxes & licensing

11,800KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8723093
  Stock #: 6400
  VIN: 1FAHP60A13Y106740

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Torch Red
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Convertible
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 2-door
  Mileage 11,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Originally from the USA, this is an accident free Ford Thunderbird Premium Removable Hard Top. Well equipped with Full Interior Color Accent Package, Heated power two-tone leather seats, Dual zone climate control, Ford Audiophile audio system with in dash 6 disc CD changer, Steering wheel controls, Power tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Power windows, Power door locks, Power mirrors, Cruise control, Keyless entry, Power soft top, Removable hard top with stand, Red seat insert / lower instrument panel / lower console / door trim insert / steering wheel / shift knob, Aluminum interior trim, All weather floor mats, Fog lamps, 17 Chrome cast aluminum wheels. 3.9L V8 mated to a 5 speed automatic transmission rated by the factory at 280hp / 286lb-ft. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment Dealer # 10290

Vehicle Features

Trip Odometer
Rear Wheel Drive
Block Heater

Blue Star Motors

Blue Star Motors

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

604-649-1975

