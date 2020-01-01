2003 Honda Accord

+ taxes & licensing
2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7
*Car is being advertised as a mechanic special because it is TMU , has a check engine light on and airbag light comes on intermittently.* A local accident free Honda Accord LX Sedan Touring Edition. Well equipped with Cloth seats, Honda sound with CD player, Tilt steering wheel, Power windows, Power door locks, Power mirrors, Cruise control, Keyless entry, Air conditioning, Rear spoiler, 15 Alloy wheels. 2.4L Inline 4 cylinder mated to a 5 speed automatic transmission rated by the factory at 160hp / 161lb-ft. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975 Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com Dealer # 10290
