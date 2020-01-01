Menu
2003 Honda Accord

999,999 KM

Details

$2,980

+ tax & licensing
$2,980

+ taxes & licensing

Blue Star Motors

604-649-1975

2003 Honda Accord

2003 Honda Accord

LX Sedan Touring Edition *Mechanic Special*

2003 Honda Accord

LX Sedan Touring Edition *Mechanic Special*

Location

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

604-649-1975

$2,980

+ taxes & licensing

999,999KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6302727
  Stock #: 5900
  VIN: 1hgcm56413a808169

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 5900
  • Mileage 999,999 KM

Vehicle Description

*Car is being advertised as a mechanic special because it is TMU , has a check engine light on and airbag light comes on intermittently.* A local accident free Honda Accord LX Sedan Touring Edition. Well equipped with Cloth seats, Honda sound with CD player, Tilt steering wheel, Power windows, Power door locks, Power mirrors, Cruise control, Keyless entry, Air conditioning, Rear spoiler, 15 Alloy wheels. 2.4L Inline 4 cylinder mated to a 5 speed automatic transmission rated by the factory at 160hp / 161lb-ft. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted.   Viewing by appointment Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975  Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com    Dealer # 10290 

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Passenger Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

