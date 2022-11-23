$3,500+ tax & licensing
$3,500
+ taxes & licensing
ML Motors
604-551-1009
2003 Honda Accord
DX
Location
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
604-551-1009
218,183KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9410824
- Stock #: ML6065
- VIN: 1HGCM55133A814241
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 218,183 KM
Vehicle Description
$3500 + $195 Doc. fee
***Dealer number #31142***
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Wheel Covers
