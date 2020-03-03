Menu
2003 Honda CR-V

EX

2003 Honda CR-V

EX

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 254,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4795029
  • Stock #: ML5128
  • VIN: JHLRD78903C809561
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

$3999 + $195 Doc. fee

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hitch
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Cassette
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Additional Features
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

