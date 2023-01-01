Menu
2003 Nissan Murano

236,833 KM

ML Motors

604-551-1009

SE

SE

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

236,833KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10634877
  • Stock #: ML6253
  • VIN: JN8AZ08W83W209396

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 236,833 KM

Vehicle Description

$2999 + $195 Doc. fee***Runs Great***

***Dealer number #31142***

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

