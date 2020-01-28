Menu
Account
Sign In

2003 Toyota Camry

XLE

Watch This Vehicle

2003 Toyota Camry

XLE

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

  1. 4608105
  2. 4608105
  3. 4608105
  4. 4608105
  5. 4608105
  6. 4608105
  7. 4608105
  8. 4608105
  9. 4608105
  10. 4608105
  11. 4608105
  12. 4608105
  13. 4608105
Contact Seller

$2,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 211,275KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4608105
  • Stock #: ML5081
  • VIN: JTDBE30K630207137
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Safety
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Child Seat Anchor
  • Driver Airbag
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Cup Holders: Front
  • Floor Mats: Carpet
  • TEMPERATURE GAUGE
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Body: Sedan
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Odometer
  • Digital clock
  • Media: AM/FM Radio Tuner
Windows
  • Sunroof
  • Rear Window Defroster
Comfort
  • Climate: Air Conditioning
  • Rear Headrests
Seating
  • Upholstery: Cloth
  • Seat(s): Heated
  • Seat(s): Fold Down Rear
Power Options
  • Power: Brakes
  • Power: Steering
  • Power: Mirrors
  • Power: Locks
  • Power: Windows
Additional Features
  • Odometer: Digital
  • DOHC
  • Passenger Front Airbag
  • Tires: Good

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From ML Motors

2007 Kia Rondo EX
 132,000 KM
$4,750 + tax & lic
1996 Toyota Camry
 207,799 KM
$2,000 + tax & lic
2008 Honda Civic LX
 146,311 KM
$5,900 + tax & lic
ML Motors

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

604-551-XXXX

(click to show)

604-551-1009

Send A Message