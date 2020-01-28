2003 Toyota Camry

- Safety
-
- Heated Mirrors
- Child Seat Anchor
- Driver Airbag
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Intermittent Wipers
- Cup Holders: Front
- Floor Mats: Carpet
- TEMPERATURE GAUGE
- Exterior
-
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Tachometer
- Trip Odometer
- Digital clock
- Media: AM/FM Radio Tuner
- Windows
-
- Sunroof
- Rear Window Defroster
- Comfort
-
- Climate: Air Conditioning
- Rear Headrests
- Seating
-
- Upholstery: Cloth
- Seat(s): Heated
- Seat(s): Fold Down Rear
- Power Options
-
- Power: Brakes
- Power: Steering
- Power: Mirrors
- Power: Locks
- Power: Windows
- Additional Features
-
- Odometer: Digital
- DOHC
- Passenger Front Airbag
- Tires: Good
