Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2004 BMW 3 Series

29,995 KM

Details Description

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

D.V. Exotic Auto Group

604-416-8988

Contact Seller
2004 BMW 3 Series

2004 BMW 3 Series

Clean Carfax/Eventuri/CSL/SMG/Premium PKG

Watch This Vehicle

2004 BMW 3 Series

Clean Carfax/Eventuri/CSL/SMG/Premium PKG

Location

D.V. Exotic Auto Group

8855 Laurel St Unit 105, Vancouver, BC V6P 3V9

604-416-8988

  1. 9223843
  2. 9223843
  3. 9223843
  4. 9223843
  5. 9223843
  6. 9223843
  7. 9223843
  8. 9223843
  9. 9223843
  10. 9223843
  11. 9223843
  12. 9223843
  13. 9223843
  14. 9223843
  15. 9223843
  16. 9223843
  17. 9223843
  18. 9223843
  19. 9223843
  20. 9223843
  21. 9223843
  22. 9223843
  23. 9223843
  24. 9223843
  25. 9223843
  26. 9223843
Contact Seller

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

29,995KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9223843
  • Stock #: D272B
  • VIN: WBSBL93414PN59257

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Grey Metallic
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # D272B
  • Mileage 29,995 KM

Vehicle Description

2004 BMW M3 SMG With 128,751kms, CLEAN CARFAX! It Features 343-348 Horsepower 3.2L Engine Paired With SMG Transmission, Eventuri Performance Air Intake, Rear Titanium Exhaust, CSL Performance Wheels, Power Sunroof, Multifunction Steering Wheel With Paddle Shifters, Touch Screen, Power Seats With Memory Function, Back-Up Camera And Much More!Stock# D272B$595 Documentation FeeLease&Finance At Low Interest Rate, O.A.C.We Provide History, Service, Inspection Report And 15 Days Worry Free Warranty.DL# 40579

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From D.V. Exotic Auto Group

2016 Lexus RX 350 F ...
 45,925 KM
$42,995 + tax & lic
2020 Mercedes-Benz G...
 19,970 KM
$279,995 + tax & lic
2018 Porsche Panamer...
 36,721 KM
$149,995 + tax & lic

Email D.V. Exotic Auto Group

D.V. Exotic Auto Group

D.V. Exotic Auto Group

8855 Laurel St Unit 105, Vancouver, BC V6P 3V9

Call Dealer

604-416-XXXX

(click to show)

604-416-8988

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory