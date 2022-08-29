2004 BMW 3 Series

$29,995 + taxes & licensing 2 9 , 9 9 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9223843

9223843 Stock #: D272B

D272B VIN: WBSBL93414PN59257

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver Grey Metallic

Body Style Coupe

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # D272B

Mileage 29,995 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.